Friday Jan 06 2023
Netflix unveils top 25 list of trending movies & series in 2023

Netflix is all set to release a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres for its audience to entertain them throughout the year.

Here's the list of Netflix 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Movies:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  3. Hard Target 2 
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  5. Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa 
  6. White Noise
  7. Honest Thief 
  8. Brawl in Cell Block 99 
  9. Mili 
  10. Knives Out 
  11. Sing 
  12. Gatta Kusthi 
  13. Bloodshot 
  14. Double XL 
  15. Nobody 
  16. Vengeance: A Love Story 
  17. The Raid 2 
  18. DSP 
  19. The Boss Baby 
  20. Terminator Genisys 
  21. Sniper: Ultimate Kill 
  22. Mousa 
  23. 7 donne e un mistero 
  24. Traffik 
  25. Acrimony 

Series:

  1. Kaleidoscope 
  2. Wednesday 
  3. Emily in Paris 
  4. The Glory 
  5. Lady Voyeur 
  6. Alice in Borderland 
  7. La Reina del Sur
  8. The Recruit 
  9. Til Money Do Us Part 
  10. Single’s Inferno 
  11. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street 
  12. Treason 
  13. Alchemy of Souls 
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Ginny & Georgia
  16. The Circle 
  17. The Witcher: Blood Origin 
  18. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  19. Rise of Empires: Ottoman 
  20. Fighting Spirit 
  21. Alpha Males 
  22. Madre solo hay dos 
  23. The Good Doctor 
  24. Las Villamizar
  25. Harry & Meghan 

