Netflix unveils top 25 list of trending movies & series in 2023

Netflix is all set to release a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres for its audience to entertain them throughout the year.

Here's the list of Netflix 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Movies:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Hard Target 2 Jumanji: The Next Level Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa White Noise Honest Thief Brawl in Cell Block 99 Mili Knives Out Sing Gatta Kusthi Bloodshot Double XL Nobody Vengeance: A Love Story The Raid 2 DSP The Boss Baby Terminator Genisys Sniper: Ultimate Kill Mousa 7 donne e un mistero Traffik Acrimony

Series: