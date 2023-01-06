Netflix unveils top 25 list of trending movies & series in 2023

Netflix is all set to release a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres for its audience to entertain them throughout the year.
Here's the list of Netflix 2023's trending movies and series globally.
Movies:
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Hard Target 2
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa
- White Noise
- Honest Thief
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- Mili
- Knives Out
- Sing
- Gatta Kusthi
- Bloodshot
- Double XL
- Nobody
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- The Raid 2
- DSP
- The Boss Baby
- Terminator Genisys
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- Mousa
- 7 donne e un mistero
- Traffik
- Acrimony
Series:
- Kaleidoscope
- Wednesday
- Emily in Paris
- The Glory
- Lady Voyeur
- Alice in Borderland
- La Reina del Sur
- The Recruit
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Single’s Inferno
- Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street
- Treason
- Alchemy of Souls
- The Unbroken Voice
- Ginny & Georgia
- The Circle
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
- Fighting Spirit
- Alpha Males
- Madre solo hay dos
- The Good Doctor
- Las Villamizar
- Harry & Meghan