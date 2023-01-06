Viola Davis on ‘The Woman King’: ‘Having control of my voice has been elusive’

Viola Davis talked about working in the historical epic The Woman King as she walked alongside her husband Julius Tennon at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Looking back at how she felt while filming the action drama, the How to Get Away with Murder star said, "Well I felt it was worth it.”

“When I got on to the soil In South Africa in that red dirt," David told Entertainment Tonight while reflecting on her physical transformation for the blockbuster film.

"Then, when you see your dream and you see all your hard work come to fruition, and then to present it to the world,” she added.

Davis, who also served as a producer on the movie beside playing the lead role, continued, "You know, I’ve had a beautiful career, but autonomy and agency have been elusive to me.”

"Having control of my work and my voice has been elusive,” she noted.

Tennon also gushed over his wife’s hard work as he said, "I was proud. [It gave] Viola to have the opportunity to get the kind of role she wanted to play, to portray, and so it was a beautiful thing, you know? It was awesome."