 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has opened up about break-up with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy in his memoir Spare.

Harry´s memoir Spare officially goes on sale next week but much of its contents have already been leaked in British and US media.

In an excerpt from his tell-all, the Duke of Sussex got candid about how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance made him question whether Davy could be his future wife.

Harry writes, “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together.”

The Prince continued, “I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us,” wondering if “maybe it would be Chelsy.”

“I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either,” Prince Harry recalled of their split.

“The day I got my wings, I figured she got hers,” Harry said referring to his break-up with Davy as they called it quits shortly after he received his helicopter pilot’s wings in 2010, according to OK Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed

‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed
BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training

BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training
Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’

Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’
Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll

Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll
Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video

Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video
Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’
BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report

BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report
Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show

Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show
Prince Harry’s memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

Prince Harry’s memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals
The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new streaming record on Spotify

The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new streaming record on Spotify