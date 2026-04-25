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Jason Biggs explains why he shared his sobriety journey

Jason Biggs marked one year of sobriety in 2018

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Jason Biggs explains why he shared his sobriety journey

Jason Biggs shared that opening up about his struggles with addiction was not an easy decision.

The American Pie star admitted he was “nervous” to go public, given that relapse had been a recurring part of his early recovery.

“I was nervous because relapse is a big part of my story,” the 47-year-old actor told Page Six at the City Harvest Gala in New York earlier this week.

“I spent the first four years of my journey in and out of AA, and relapsing and struggling.”

Biggs explained that speaking out was a way to hold himself accountable and, hopefully, inspire others facing similar battles.

He first revealed details of his addiction last year on the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast, recalling a moment when he climbed into a trash bin to salvage drugs.

He said he managed to conceal much of the struggle from his wife, actress Jenny Mollen.

The actor marked one year of sobriety in 2018 by posting a photo of his chip on social media, writing that recovery was “hard” but worth the effort.

He encouraged others not to feel ashamed and to seek help.

At Tuesday’s gala, Biggs also showed his lighter side, describing himself as a “leftover guy” who hates wasting food.

He joked about recycling meals like turning leftover Chinese food into a breakfast scramble

He also said his kids love his homemade pasta sauce.

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