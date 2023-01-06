Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS

 
Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen's death online

Prince Harry, in his bombshell memoir Spare, revealed that he learned of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth’s death online as he made his way to Scotland on September 8, 2022.

The Duke of Sussex’s book accidentally went on sale in Spain five days before its January 10 release date, with many explosive claims making headlines since.

In one revelation, Prince Harry shared that he actually learned of the Queen’s dwindling health from his father, then Prince Charles, after which he made his way over to Balmoral, Scotland.

Prince Harry was told to not bring his wife Meghan Markle along with him, and by the time his plane landed in Scotland, he learned that his grandmother had died from the BBC News website.

“When the plane started to descend, I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: ‘Call me when you get this.’ I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King,” Prince Harry relayed in his book.

Prince Harry also shared that he had an explosive exchange with his father, King Charles, over the phone about Meghan not being allowed to come with him to the Queen’s death bed.

He claimed that King Charles’ explanations, “didn't make any sense, and actually they were disrespectful. I didn't tolerate it.”

