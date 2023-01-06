 
Hailey Bieber cried 'happy tears' after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber had the most wholesome reaction to her cousin Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend Andre Allen Anjos' pregnancy news.

An insider split to Hollywood Life that the model “started crying happy tears” when she heard that her sister like cousin is “going to be a mom.”

Thee source said that wife of singer Justin Bieber “knows it’s something [Ireland] has wanted for a long time” and is “so thrilled” over the news.

“She knows Ireland is going to give that baby all the love in the world,” the insider said. “She already has a maternal nature about her.”

The outlet shared that Hailey is “so grateful” that there’s gonna be “a new baby in the family for everyone to love on.”

“Hailey and Ireland are so close, she’s more like a sister than a cousin, so this is a very big deal,” the source dished.

“Hailey loves being an auntie,” the insider revealed while adding that she “totally dotes” on her sister Alaia Baldwin’s baby Iris.

“She’ll be the same with Ireland’s baby,” the insider shared. “She’s already offered to help plan the baby shower. Hailey’s so excited. It’s the best start in 2023.”

