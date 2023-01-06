Hugh Jackman’s response to X-Men director Bryan Singer’s misconduct allegations

 
Hugh Jackman has recently addressed allegations around X-Men director Bryan Singer while promoting his new movie The Son.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, the Wolverine star responded to the question about Singer and his behaviour on the set of the movie.

“This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me. I think it’s fair to say that…There are some stories, you know…I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now,” stated Jackman.

The Australia actor continued, “And I think that things have changed for the better.”

For the unversed, Singer, who’s accused of sexual assault, directed Jackman in the first three movies in the X-Men franchise.

When asked if Singer’s allegations affected the movies’ legacy, to this Jackman replied, “You know, that’s a really, really complicated question. There’s a lot of things at stake there.”

X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that,” explained Jackman.

The actor noted, “I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

Talking about the movie industry at present, Jackman believed that there’s “way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalising, bullying, any oppressive behaviour”.

“There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jackman is all set to return as Wolverine in upcoming Deadpool 3.

