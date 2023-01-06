 
Friday Jan 06 2023
James Corden reflects on hosting The Late Late Show: ‘playing a character’

James Corden has recently opened up about “playing a character” while hosting The Late Late Show.

In a new interview with NBC10 Boston’s Hub Today via Page Six, James said, “I guess I see it all as a performance, really.”

“I see it all as a character that I’m sort of playing,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Switching to animated tone, James quipped, “Like, it would be odd if I got home and opened the fridge and was like, ‘Look who’s here tonight! Stick around, we’ll be right back!'”

Talking about the difference between acting and hosting, James shared that both needed similar skill sets but what set them apart is “the story and the scripts” as well as “the time” of their shoot.

“Our [Late Late] show is an hour a day,” disclosed James.

Speaking of his new Amazon Prime Video Series Mammals, he added, “This entire series is two hours and forty minutes.”

For the unversed, the British actor has been a part of late-night show for the last seven years, starting since 2015. It was in spring 2023, James announced to quit his talk show.

Meanwhile, he revealed on Drew Barrymore Show that he decided to leave the show after his conversation with his 11-year-old son. 

