Prince Harry talks about 'best nine weeks' with 'funny Page 3 model'

Prince Harry is talking about the extravagant time of his life back in 2003.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare', writes how he spent "the best nine weeks of his life" amid which, he also lip-locked with a Page Three model.

Harry recalls going "straight to a club my first night home... and the next... and the next".

He continued: "One night I met a girl, chatted to her over a drink. I didn't know she was a page three girl... I wouldn't have minded if I had known. She seemed like a smart, funny girl."

After the party, the Duke was almost involved in a car crash when a driver tried to click his photo.

He continued: "The story in the press the next morning should have been about Prince Harry nearly being killed in an accident by a reckless paparazzi."

Instead, the story was about him kissing the model "along with a fiery comment about the horrendous dating of the Spare".