 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about 'best nine weeks' with 'funny Page 3 model'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about the extravagant time of his life back in 2003.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare', writes how he spent "the best nine weeks of his life" amid which, he also lip-locked with a Page Three model.

Harry recalls going "straight to a club my first night home... and the next... and the next". 

He continued: "One night I met a girl, chatted to her over a drink. I didn't know she was a page three girl... I wouldn't have minded if I had known. She seemed like a smart, funny girl."

After the party, the Duke was almost involved in a car crash when a driver tried to click his photo.

He continued: "The story in the press the next morning should have been about Prince Harry nearly being killed in an accident by a reckless paparazzi."

Instead, the story was about him kissing the model "along with a fiery comment about the horrendous dating of the Spare".

More From Entertainment:

Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva’s reaction to growing up as a child of celebrity

Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva’s reaction to growing up as a child of celebrity
Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz arrested for possession of loaded guns

Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz arrested for possession of loaded guns
Shania Twain feels ‘empowered’ after her explicit photo shoot: Here’s why

Shania Twain feels ‘empowered’ after her explicit photo shoot: Here’s why
Kate Middleton asked Meghan Markle to 'remake' Princess Charlotte 'too big' dress

Kate Middleton asked Meghan Markle to 'remake' Princess Charlotte 'too big' dress
Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat': 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'

Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat': 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'
Lindsay Lohan speaks up about her childhood insecurities and marriage: Watch

Lindsay Lohan speaks up about her childhood insecurities and marriage: Watch
Emily Ratajkowski reflects on past relationships with 'worst' men

Emily Ratajkowski reflects on past relationships with 'worst' men
Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s viral Oscar photo

Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s viral Oscar photo
James Corden reflects on hosting The Late Late Show: ‘playing a character’

James Corden reflects on hosting The Late Late Show: ‘playing a character’
Glen Powell: Tom Cruise ‘deserves’ a Best Actor nomination for Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell: Tom Cruise ‘deserves’ a Best Actor nomination for Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’

Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’
Hugh Jackman’s response to X-Men director Bryan Singer’s misconduct allegations

Hugh Jackman’s response to X-Men director Bryan Singer’s misconduct allegations