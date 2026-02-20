Hollywood mourns Eric Dane’s death one year after ALS diagnosis

Tributes are pouring in shortly after it has been revealed that Eric Dane has passed away.

Many co-stars, friends and more are mourning the loss of the Grey’s Anatomy star’s death by sharing memories of working with him and remembering just how he was as a person.

Nina Dobrev, who co-starred with Eric in Redeeming Love, shared, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen.”

“ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease,” The Vampire Diaries star highlighted. “May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolensces [sic] to his family.”

The late actor breathed his last on Thursday, February 19, after battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Eric’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die co-star Alexander Ludwig took to Instagram story, writing, “Ugh this hurts so much.”

“Will miss you Eric and loved our time together. You were a joy to work with,” he added.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Kevin McKidd and James Pickens Jr. simply wrote, “Rest in Peace Buddy” and “Rest in Peace,” respectively.

Ashton Kutcher, who co-starred in Valentine’s Day, shared, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

John Stamos wrote, “RIP, Buddy. Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon. Xo J,”

In addition, Alyssa Milano, Frank Grillo, Maria Shriver, Michael Grassi, Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Levinson, Selma Blair and more Hollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt tributes and condolences to the late Euphoria actor.

With each passing moment, more voices join the chorus honouring Eric's life.