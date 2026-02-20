Angelina Jolie's surgeon gets emotional over her latest interview

When Angelina Jolie talks about her scars, people listen. When her surgeon responds? Even more so.

Dr Kristi Funk, the breast cancer surgeon who performed Jolie’s preventable double mastectomy, is applauding the actress’ recent comments about embracing her scars – and the internet is feeling it.

In a candid interview with French outlet French Inter, Jolie shared: "My scars are a choice I made to stay here as long as I could with my children."

Funk didn’t hold back on Instagram.

"I was her surgeon. I made those scars," she wrote on February 13, before reposting Jolie’s quote in full.

"Hearing her now call them a 'Choice' — because they mean Life — reveals the full circle of healing most people never see.”

She added, "Scars are not disfigurements — they are choices to survive, made visible," and that they "tell stories of courage, love, and second chances."

The comments quickly filled with gratitude – including one patient who wrote, "You were my doctor that I sought out for a second opinion… I was so grateful for you then and I remain eternally grateful for you now. You are such an incredible and caring doctor."

Jolie, who lost her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to cancer in 2007, has long been open about testing positive for the BRCA1 gene. In her 2013 New York Times op-ed, “My Medical Choice,” she detailed her decision to act proactively.

Now, art is mirroring life. In her upcoming film Couture, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Jolie plays a filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer.