Selena Gomez and sister Gracie twin in black for fun ‘sister date night’

Selena Gomez continues to celebrate strong bonds with her family and friends as she welcomed New Year with hopes and high spirits.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, treated fans with an extra sweet post, featuring her 9-year-old sister Gracie Teefey, as the two enjoyed fun ‘sister date night.’

Selena, amid her busy schedule of filming multiple projects and working on a new album, made some time for her sister and shared sweet mirror selfies.

The Wolves singer and her sister wore coordinating black ensemble on their ‘date night.’ The songstress shared the pictures on Instagram with caption, “Sister date night!”



Selena rocked a cozy, yet chic, all-black attire that featured loose pants, an oversized turtleneck sweater, and platform boots.

The 9-year-old, on the other hand, adorably matched Selena’s look with a black dress and on-trend black loafers.

Selena’s 368 million followers flooded the comments section with their compliments for the sister duo, including some of the Rare Beauty founder’s celebrity friends.

“Favorite duo,” actress Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote, while her makeup artist Hung Vanngo wrote a series of heart emoticons.

Selena’s fans also gushed over the siblings, with one commenting, “Imagine your big sister is Selena Gomez.” Another admirer added, “This is cuteness overload.”