BTS 'My Universe' earns platinum certification in UK in historic feat

BTS made history on Friday when they received a platinum certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for their 2021's hit collaborating song My Universe.



On January 6, Soompi reported that BTS hit collaborative song My Universe is certified platinum by BPI after the single reached 600,000 units sold.

With this latest achievement, BTS snagged the crown of platinum certification in the United Kingdom (UK) for the second time after Dynamite, which achieved this certification in August 2021.

My Universe is the collaborating song between BTS and British rock band Coldplay and was released on September 24, 2021.

The single was certified silver in the UK less than two months after its release, and in March 2022, My Universe went gold certified after reaching 400,000 units sold.