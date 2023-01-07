Jeremy Renner poses with 'medical ICU team' ahead of his 52nd birthday

Jeremy Renner gave another update on his recovery following a New Year’s Day snowplough accident.



On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Hawkeye actor posted an image of his Instagram story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

The post also comes a day before the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday.

According to People Magazine, the post is the third the Marvel actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snowplough accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on January 1, 2023, and underwent surgery the following day.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference on January 3, 2023, that Renner was helping a family member get a “stuck” vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.