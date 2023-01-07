 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner poses with 'medical ICU team' ahead of his 52nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Jeremy Renner gave another update on his recovery following a New Year’s Day snowplough accident.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Hawkeye actor posted an image of his Instagram story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

The post also comes a day before the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday.

Jeremy Renner poses with medical ICU team ahead of his 52nd birthday

According to People Magazine, the post is the third the Marvel actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snowplough accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on January 1, 2023, and underwent surgery the following day.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference on January 3, 2023, that Renner was helping a family member get a “stuck” vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan
Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US

Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US
Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’

Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’
King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims

King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in cute video: WATCH

Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in cute video: WATCH
BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin
Paul Mescal in talks to star in Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Paul Mescal in talks to star in Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel