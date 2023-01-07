 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle used Diana’s hair to conceive Archie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly used Meghan Markle and Diana’s magic to conceive baby Archie.

Prince Harry made these admissions himself, in an extract of his new memoir Spare.

According to some extracts, Harry admits “he only kept a few things” on his nightstand, including a “blue box with my mother’s hair”.

It is also the thing he thought off once he say the pregnancy tests and admitted, “Right, I thought, good. Let's see what Mummy can do with this situation.”

The moment the strip became positive the first words out of his mouth were “Thank you, Mummy.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s decision place the test so close to Diana’s hair wasn’t the only good omen’

Since, his visit to the Castle of Mey, was when Harry and Meghan joined together to ‘serenade’ with the seals present and got a ‘seal opera’ in response.

This moment was when Prince Harry ‘confirmed’ his feelings about Meghan Markle’s ‘magic’. 

More From Entertainment:

Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes

Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes
‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers

‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers
Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors

Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors
Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her

Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her
Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream

Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream
James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know
Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman
Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'

Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'
Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’

Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’
Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon