Saturday Jan 07 2023
Bam Margera reveals he was pronounced dead while hospitalized for COVID-19

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Bam Margera opened up about his health issues in a recent interview and revealed that he went through five seizures and was pronounced dead while he was hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Fox News.

Bam shared about his hospitalization last month that nearly cost him his life. He revealed that he was pronounced dead on December 8 and that his body was 'shutting down' due to seizures.

Bam said, "Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."

He further added, "On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well. I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat."

Bam has had a history of health issues and substance abuse.

