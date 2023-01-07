 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Prince Harry attacks King Charles' reputation as he claims monarch 'jealous' of Meghan, Kate

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry's book seems to chip away at the royal family's reputation as the Duke has made some very shocking claims about his father, brother and other royal relatives, revealing King Charles is 'jealous' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex writes King Charles was jealous of the Princess of Wales and feared Meghan would steal his limelight.

Amid the claims in the book, over which Harry is said to have had "second thoughts," a former royal staffer who knew Princes William and Harry told the Mirror there would “never be a way back" for the younger royal.

Harry's "ambushing" allegations over the past few years "took its toll" on the health of the late Queen, they added.

Pen Farthing has blasted Harry's claims he killed Taliban fighters as "badly advised." A senior Taliban leader has also accused him of war crimes after the Duke described for his claims.

Harry reportedly will also opens up about his alleged drug use in his tell-all memoir and now it is being claimed he was allowed to leave an RAF base early when drug testers arrived.

