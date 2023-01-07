Harry Styles banks £7 million with sell-out global ‘Love On Tour,’ report

Harry Styles definitely left his mark last year as his hit number As It Was named U.K.'s biggest single In 2022.

Moreover, the former One Direction singer, 28, has banked close to £7million from his sell-out global Love On Tour.

Styles’ latest financial statements have revealed the Watermelon Sugar singer has banked the millions from touring and merchandise sales in last year.

The singer has taken his Love On Tour shows around the world over the past 18 months.

The Harry’s House singer, who is still set to perform a number of dates over the coming months, has doubled his current assets in his company account as well, reports confirm.

Styles’ touring company, Erskine Touring Company, show his assets shot up from £9million to £16million last year, which only covers up to March 2022.

Styles also became the first ever soloist to spend at least 15 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single As It Was in U.S. He's also been nominated for six Grammy awards.