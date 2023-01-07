 
50 Cent confirms working on TV series with Eminem

Fans of hip-hop music are finding it hard to remain calm as the two renowned names of the industry have joined hands for the newest endeavour, confirmed 50 Cent himself.

The 47-year-old rapper on Friday took to Instagram to confirm that he and Eminem are already working on their television series, which is based on a much-acclaimed film 8 Mile.

The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, posted a screenshot of a news article by Billboard, and also confirmed the project.

He captioned the post: “Yeah and you thought i was PLAYING around, Im so serious man ! this is gonna be crazy. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent also spoke about the show on Big Boy TV sharing that he wanted the younger generation to know about Eminem’s journey.

'I wanna bring, I’m gonna bring, 8 Mile to television,” he said. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100. I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it,” he added.

