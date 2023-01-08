 
Keke Palmer opens up on challenge of 'slowing down' after expecting

Keke Palmer 'can't wait' to get her hands on her baby.

During the New York Film Critics Circle Awards earlier this week, the Hustlers star opened up to Page Six exclusively about her excitement.

“I’m very excited, nervous, and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for,” she said. “More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby,” she added.

The actress, 28, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shared that expecting has made her change pace.

“I’m a naturally fast-paced person,” she explained. “For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that’s me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it’s the holidays or this transition I’m having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me.”

Palmer entered the industry as a child but rose to fame after starring on her own Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP, from 2008 to 2011.

“Time flies it really does shock me when I think about how long I’ve been doing it but I really love it,” Palmer shared.

“I’m really so lucky that I found something I love to do so early and that I stuck with it even when it gets hard because it definitely got hard and it doesn’t always pay to be an actor but I’m happy I stuck with it because it’s always given more to me than I feel I’ve been able to give it.”

