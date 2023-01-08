 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Former chief of army staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa attends former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding. — Twitter
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Sahir Shamshad Mirza attends former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding. — Twitter
Guests at former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding. — Twitter
PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar at former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding. — Twitter
Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Twitter
The picture shows wedding card of former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter.
Guests at former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding. — Twitter
Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Twitter
Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa attended former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding, Geo News reported on Sunday. 

Anusha Chaudhry, who is Hamid's daughter, recently got married. As per the media reports, her wedding ceremony was attended by many prominent personalities and politicians. 

The videos and pictures of the event have gone viral. The ceremony was attended by former chief of army staff, former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tanveer Ilyas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Moreover, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar also attended the ceremony. 

The pictures show Anusha walking up to the stage along with her father. The bride wore a deep red and gold-coloured lehenga

Retirements 

Gen (retd) Bajwa — who is one of the longest-serving army officers in Pakistan's history — retired from his post on November 29, 2022, after serving six years in office. 

He spent over 44 years in the military, as he joined the Pakistan Army in 1978 and got commissioned on October 24, 1980. Bajwa spent 2,190 days (six years) in his career with the armed forces. He succeeded General Raheel Shareef on November 29, 2016.

During his tenure, the ex-COAS worked with five premiers: Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Justice retd Nasirul Mulk, Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif and two presidents: late Mamnoon Hussain and Dr Arif Alvi.

Meanwhile, Hamid had filed an application to seek early retirement from the army days after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as the new army chief and Gen Mirza as CJCSC. 

Hamid was among the six senior army officers nominated by the General Headquarters (GHQ) for the army chief's post. 

