Keke Palmer discovers acne solution: 'I found the secret'

Keke Palmer has a solution to getting acne-free skin: get pregnant.

As per Shape, the 29-year-old shared an Insta video claiming that her acne-prone skin dramatically reduced after getting pregnant.

"I found the cure to acne!", the Lightyear star captioned inside the video.


"I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but let's really get into it," says Palmer in the clip.

"I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is — even with the discoloration that we're going to get to — there's no more of the bumps."

The Nope star has opened up about her struggles with acne on Instagram, noting that the primary cause was polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

The actor added, "I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne and guess what it is?" she continued. "You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank."

Palmer captioned the video, "I'm not lying!" adding, "The way my baby already looking out for me??"

