Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace is reportedly all set to respond to claims made by Prince Harry in his book Spare.

According to Telegraph, the team has been focusing on the Duke’s book to avoid being caught unaware as an insider stated that it is “how they operate”.

The source told the publication: "They anticipate challenges and prepare for them. The notion that they would have been nervous or anxious about it does not reflect reality.

“They are always steady and prepared and will ensure they have formulated a potential response when calm rather than under pressure.”

The insider further noted that the palace has “been wargaming every dispute, every clash the Duke had with his family that they feared could be made public in his book".

“Every possible allegation they could think of has been run through in detail so they could feel prepared. They were taking it very seriously and wanted to be ready to react if necessary. They were on a war footing,” the source added.