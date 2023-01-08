 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

King Charles' biographer has issued new warnings to the royal family, claiming that Prince Harry’s memoir could be a ‘beginning of end’ for the royal family and the monarchy.

Royal author Catherine Mayer believes that anger over racism, misogyny and wealth in the royal family can undermine public consent for the monarchy.

The royal analyst fears that the Duke of Sussex's attacks on the behaviour of the royal family in the new memoir could be "absolutely catastrophic".

Mayer, whose book The Heart of a King was published in 2015, believes the devastating implications of attacks on the Firm and the Palace from Harry are being ignored.

Harry's book has put the focus on personality clashes that could threaten the constitutional monarchy, whether or not the British public is calling for such a change, according to the biographer.

Mayer, as per The Guardian, has claimed: "It is possibly something that will mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy, and that is what we should discuss. It is important, given the lack of trust in the state at the moment and an upsurge in rightwing politics."

"Members of the royal family have become our proxies for anger about racism, misogyny and wealth. This is, after all, an institution that stands for inequality, so there are huge things at stake," according to Mayer.

More From Entertainment:

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list
Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells
Kanye West in Africa amid backlash? Fans claim so

Kanye West in Africa amid backlash? Fans claim so
Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims
Vir Das talks about being compared with Priyanka Chopra

Vir Das talks about being compared with Priyanka Chopra

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace
Kylie Jenner's ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA

Kylie Jenner's ex BFF shows off slender physique as she steps out in LA