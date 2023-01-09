 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes unveiled his new haircut in the New Year as he stepped out for a weekend breakfast with friends.

On Saturday, January 7, Shawn Mendes was spotted out in a buzzcut while out for breakfast with friends at Verve Coffee in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Shawn looked casual but cool in a loose swing sweater with a white T-shirt tucked into his black Calvin Klein and a grey scarf around his neck.

Shawn hadn't sported his signature brunette coif since 2013, now a decade later he was seen again in an edgier look. 

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut


More From Entertainment:

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews

Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews
Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz

Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz
Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday

Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday
Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'

Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'
Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out
Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago

Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago
BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!

BTS's Jimin will brighten up W Korea 2023 cover!