Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes unveiled his new haircut in the New Year as he stepped out for a weekend breakfast with friends.

On Saturday, January 7, Shawn Mendes was spotted out in a buzzcut while out for breakfast with friends at Verve Coffee in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Shawn looked casual but cool in a loose swing sweater with a white T-shirt tucked into his black Calvin Klein and a grey scarf around his neck.

Shawn hadn't sported his signature brunette coif since 2013, now a decade later he was seen again in an edgier look.



