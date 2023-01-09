 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Archie perfected his ‘bow’ to greet Queen after Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry opened up about Archie’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II upon his brief return to UK.

The Duke of Sussex, in his book titled ‘Spare’, says he met the 96-year-old on daughter Lilibet’s birthday in Windsor.

Joined by his toddle son Archie, Harry also revealed that his little one ‘perfected’ his bow to greet his great grandmother.

In a heartfelt letter penned for Her Majesty after her demise, Harry spoke about intimate moments of the Sussex family with the Queen.

He said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry takes aim at Queen Consort Camilla for press-Palace relationship

Prince Harry takes aim at Queen Consort Camilla for press-Palace relationship

Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read

Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read
Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘tea’ from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘tea’ from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘wildest dream’ is to add ‘fourth child’ into mix

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘wildest dream’ is to add ‘fourth child’ into mix
Kate Middleton ‘authoritative’ parenting style better than Princess Charlene

Kate Middleton ‘authoritative’ parenting style better than Princess Charlene
Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans

Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans
Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut
Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews

Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews
Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz

Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz