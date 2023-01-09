Army chief Gen Asim Munir offers prayers inside Holy Kaaba

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir coming out of the Holy Kaaba. — Twitter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, visited Makkah to perform Umrah where the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for him, The News reported Monday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gen Munir could be seen walking out of the Holy Kaaba with some other people. The army chief wore a black jacket and pants.

It was reported that the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality, local media reported. Gen Munir, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran, offered prayers inside Kaaba.



Another clip shows the army chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW), the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting him.

The newly-appointed army chief is on an official visit to the Kingdom and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 4-10.



This is Gen Munir’s first official trip outside of Pakistan ever since he took charge as the army chief.

Gen Munir meets crown prince

Earlier today, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Gen Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discussed bilateral relations between the brotherly nations.

The SPA shared pictures of the crown prince's reception for the army chief at his "winter camp" in the Saudi city of AlUla.

According to the SPA, the army chief and the Saudi crown prince reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The state news agency reported that the reception was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban.

On January 5, COAS Gen Munir met with Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh where the two discussed matters of mutual interest.



At the outset of the meeting, the Saudi minister congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the new army chief.

"During the meeting, they emphasised the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, and discussed military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most important regional and international issues of common interest," the SPA said.

Later, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman also shared his picture with the visiting Pakistan army chief.

"We emphasised the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defence relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation," he tweeted.