Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

Prince William recently got candid to talk about his severed ties with Prince William and King Charles III during his bombshell interview.

The Duke of Sussex recently joined Anderson Cooper to talk about a range of topics including allegations that his family got into “bed with the devil”.

He also talked about his brother revealing that they’re ‘not texting’ and adding that he’s not spoken to his father “for quite a while”.

“Do you speak to William now, do you text?” Anderson asked him.

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry replied. Talking about his father, Harry said: “We haven't spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

Moreover, Prince Harry also compared his family to Game of Thrones saying: “I don't watch Game of Thrones but there's definitely dragons – and that's again the third party that is the British press.”