 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’
Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

Prince William recently got candid to talk about his severed ties with Prince William and King Charles III during his bombshell interview.

The Duke of Sussex recently joined Anderson Cooper to talk about a range of topics including allegations that his family got into “bed with the devil”.

He also talked about his brother revealing that they’re ‘not texting’ and adding that he’s not spoken to his father “for quite a while”.

“Do you speak to William now, do you text?” Anderson asked him.

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry replied. Talking about his father, Harry said: “We haven't spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

Moreover, Prince Harry also compared his family to Game of Thrones saying: “I don't watch Game of Thrones but there's definitely dragons – and that's again the third party that is the British press.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’

Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara
BTS’ Jin shares video message for fans before enlistment

BTS’ Jin shares video message for fans before enlistment
Meghan Markle to ‘attack late Queen, Charles’ in rumoured memoir?

Meghan Markle to ‘attack late Queen, Charles’ in rumoured memoir?
Laura Dern talks about her secret cameo in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Laura Dern talks about her secret cameo in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Lizzo shares her take on ‘cancel culture’: ‘trendy, misused and misdirected'

Lizzo shares her take on ‘cancel culture’: ‘trendy, misused and misdirected'
Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia
King Charles breaks silence on social media amid Prince Harry’s claims

King Charles breaks silence on social media amid Prince Harry’s claims
Laura Dern recalls being recognised as ‘the girl in the Taylor Swift video’

Laura Dern recalls being recognised as ‘the girl in the Taylor Swift video’
Fans blast Kourtney Kardashian old 'toxic' comments about Kim Kardashian

Fans blast Kourtney Kardashian old 'toxic' comments about Kim Kardashian
Anderson Cooper reveals demand made by Royals ahead of Prince Harry tell-all

Anderson Cooper reveals demand made by Royals ahead of Prince Harry tell-all
Kylie Jenner exudes glamour in new photoshoot for brand

Kylie Jenner exudes glamour in new photoshoot for brand