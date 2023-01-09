 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kody Brown talked about his ex-wife Christine Brown in a recent interview and shared that he wishes well for Christine and hopes that she finds her soulmate, as reported by People.

Kody said that he has his soulmate and he wishes the same for his ex-wife Christine.

Kody said, "One of the kids told me, 'Dad, you have your soul mate, and she wants hers. Well, I hope she finds her soul mate."

Kody earlier talked about the reason he married Christine. He shared that he married Christine to look cool in his church as she was royalty there.

Kody said, "Christine basically asked to be in our family. I felt a lot of pressure. Christine … she was basically royalty in our church. I look back and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church.’”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown got spiritually married in 1994 and Christine announced her split with Kody in 2021.

