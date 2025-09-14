Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clash at Oklahoma festival

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock scuffle at Oklahoma festival as country feud sparks

Country stars Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clashed at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Adcock, 26, posted a footage on Saturday via Instagram, documenting their scuffle just before his scheduled set.

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate,” Bryan, 29, says in the clip. Bryan then shoves the fence toward Adcock.

Adcock mocked the altercation by writing over the video, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown,” and captioned it, “Eat a Snickers, bro.”

Another angle, shared on Facebook, captured Bryan trying to climb the barrier before security pulled him back.

A bodyguard then escorted Adcock away. When a commenter accused him of hiding, Adcock replied, “Had a show to play for Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over that Psycho,” according to Penn Live.

The feud has been brewing for months.

In July, Adcock called out Bryan on X for allegedly snapping at a teenage fan. “If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old, why do people idolize you? … They’re the only reason you are around.”

Bryan’s since-deleted response, reported by Whiskey Riff, read, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD.”

Adcock doubled down in August on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast, accusing Bryan of “putting on a big mask” and saying, “Sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colors … I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person.”

Neither singer has publicly commented since Saturday’s scuffle.