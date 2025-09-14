 
Geo News

Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life

Mandy Moore opens up about the expericne which she says is 'rewarding;' too

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Mandy Moore reflects on raising three kids
Mandy Moore reflects on raising three kids

Mandy Moore, a mom of three, says raising them is a greatest and rewarding experience she ever had in life.

All of them are under the age of 4, the Cry hitmaker in an interview with People, opens up about nurturing her kids with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“I know that there are seasons of life, but this particular season and chapter is all hands on deck," the 41-year-old shares.

Despite being at a hectic state, Mandy says, “It's also the greatest thing in the world."

"There's a lot of moving parts at all times, but it's the best, obviously," the Tangled actress shared.

This is Us star also shares that in raising kids accepting good with the bad is a central theme part of being a mother.

"You have to," she says. "You just lean in, you surrender, you submit to it. It's wild, but it's the best ride ever."

Her husband, the actress also shares the similar feeling to being a parent to more than than two kids. "My husband and I [recently] looked at each other like, 'This is a lot, but I wouldn't have it any other way.'"

In the meantime, Mandy and Taylor were engaged in 2017 and a year after, the pair tied the knot.

Hollywood star gives strong speech against 'hate'
Hollywood star gives strong speech against 'hate'
Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clash at Oklahoma festival
Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clash at Oklahoma festival
Coldplay makes important statement to fans
Coldplay makes important statement to fans
Taylor Swift fans go unfiltered over first tease for upcoming album
Taylor Swift fans go unfiltered over first tease for upcoming album
Sophia Culpo says sister Olivia's firstborn is a mini Christian McCaffrey
Sophia Culpo says sister Olivia's firstborn is a mini Christian McCaffrey
Emma Heming Willis reflects on impact of Bruce Willis' dementia on daughters
Emma Heming Willis reflects on impact of Bruce Willis' dementia on daughters
Judd Apatow reflects on Norm Macdonald's 'very emotional' moment
Judd Apatow reflects on Norm Macdonald's 'very emotional' moment
'Hamnet' wins Toronto International Film Festival top award video
'Hamnet' wins Toronto International Film Festival top award