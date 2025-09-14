Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life

Mandy Moore reflects on raising three kids

Mandy Moore, a mom of three, says raising them is a greatest and rewarding experience she ever had in life.



All of them are under the age of 4, the Cry hitmaker in an interview with People, opens up about nurturing her kids with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“I know that there are seasons of life, but this particular season and chapter is all hands on deck," the 41-year-old shares.

Despite being at a hectic state, Mandy says, “It's also the greatest thing in the world."

"There's a lot of moving parts at all times, but it's the best, obviously," the Tangled actress shared.

This is Us star also shares that in raising kids accepting good with the bad is a central theme part of being a mother.

"You have to," she says. "You just lean in, you surrender, you submit to it. It's wild, but it's the best ride ever."

Her husband, the actress also shares the similar feeling to being a parent to more than than two kids. "My husband and I [recently] looked at each other like, 'This is a lot, but I wouldn't have it any other way.'"

In the meantime, Mandy and Taylor were engaged in 2017 and a year after, the pair tied the knot.