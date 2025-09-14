Hollywood star gives strong speech against 'hate'

Jason Isaacs makes passionate acceptance speech

Jason Isaacs, one of the well-known faces in Hollywood, has appeared in hit franchises including Harry Potter and The White Lotus.



His voice seems to matter when he speaks out against the hate that is being weaponised in the world.

His speech comes at the Creative Coalition’s Humitarian Awards Luncheon, where he was part of a group — a total of seven — who had been honoured.

In his acceptance speech, the Emmy-nominated actress remembers his mother, saying, “She was much more comfortable helping other people than being herself. I found her incredibly annoying. She told us all the time how she was saving the world.”

Given this, Jason says, “One thing my mother did give me, along with all kinds of terrible complexes, is a sense of responsibility, and that with great privilege comes great responsibility.”

The star's speech was in line with the Creative Coalition's mission theme of this year, which they honoured, i.e., "caregiving."

Meanwhile, Jason, who has been in the industry for nearly a decade, says he still feels like an “imposter."

In a chat with People, he shares, "I get completely starstruck by everybody whose work I admire, and not just the other people in my category, in every category, and all the people who aren’t nominated."

“There’s a lot of extraordinary talent around. I always feel like an imposter," he continues. "I will feel like an imposter on Emmy night too, and I kind of look forward to it and I’m kind of scared of it."

The 62-year-old further adds, “I try not to think about it honestly. I don’t mean that it’s not incredibly flattering and lovely. I just know that I’ve been doing this job for a very, very long time, and very rarely do you get this kind of attention."

“And it’s not a coincidence. I didn’t do anything better or different than I normally do. I just had a fantastic part,” he shares.

“Mike White creates these three-dimensional surprising human beings that behave in the kind of jagged or particular ways they do, and asks of all the actors in it to go to places they don’t normally go. And so it’s such a privilege," Jason concludes.