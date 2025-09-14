'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season

Creator on 'Gen V' S2 and 'The Boys' S4 connection

There is a direct connection to the end of season four of The Boys and the forthcoming season of its spinoff show, Gen V.



On the red carpet in Los Angeles, Michele Fazekas, who is the series producer, opens up about the connection, saying, "[The Boys] Season 4 was a Terrific Launching Pad for Our Season."

She continues, Homelander's America, which he set up at the end of Season 4, was a terrific launching pad for our season."

"And there's—we don't pick up directly afterwards, like there's some time that has passed between the end of 'The Boys' and our start. So, it's already been underway."

Michele further explains, "So, we get to sort of come into a whole new world and find all of our characters in completely different places than where we last left them."

"So it really, in some ways, it was too many possibilities. At the beginning of the writers' room, we were like, I mean, there's so much we could do. How do we pick—at the end of the day, it's like any of them would have been good. I'm really happy with what we did," the producer concludes.

Season two of Gen V is set to arrive on Prime Video on Sept 17.