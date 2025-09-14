Britney Spears' need for control jeopardizes biopic development: Source

Photo: Britney Spears' biopic development hits snag as she asserts control: Report

Britney Spears is reportedly in hot waters once again.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has been facing many obstacles as she tries to develop a biopic, based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

A source even shared with the outlet that her "inexperience With screenwriters, script Development and filming" has been hindering the production of the project.

The big news was reportedly announced by Spears when she posted on X and claimed that her biopic was well underway.

Moreover, it has been reported that the movie will he helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt.

A spy confided that the 43-year-old singe has been meddling with the script.

"Britney banked in a lot of control in her initial deal," the source added.

"But her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process," they continued.

Reportedly, she is also on fence about how much of her life she is ready to expose.

"Will her fans be open to a warts-and-all approach to her story," the tipster tattled and concluded by saying, "They're trying to figure that out."