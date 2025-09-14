Tom Pelphrey admits Matilda's on-set visit changed his vibe

Tom Pelphrey felt THIS on 'Task' set due to daughter Matilda

Tom Pelphrey just shared what he felt when his 2-year-old daughter, Matilda, visited him on the set of his new HBO series, Task.

In a PEOPLE in 10 interview about Task, the 43-year-old American actor, who shares his daughter with fiancée Kaley Cuoco, revealed Matilda, along with her mother, stopped by to see him on the set of Task, which was mostly filmed in Delaware County, Pa.

Pelphrey said, “This was one of the great things about the job — where we were filming, I rented a house and Kaley and Matilda were with me, but also my family’s so close that they could come and visit.”

He added, “My mom came at least once a week. Grandma got to see Matilda, Matilda loves her grandma. My grandmother got to come, so Matilda got to spend time with her great-grandma.”

The star of A Man in Full, who hails from Howell Township, N.J. and studied at college in-state at Rutgers, unveiled that his other relatives, such as his aunts and pals, also paid him a visit on set or at the rented house.

“I’m still close with a lot of the guys I’ve known since I was 3 years old. It was a very special job in that sense. I really felt a sense of home,” Pelphrey admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that Matilda’s first movie set visit was in July of last year when she went with Cuoco during filming.