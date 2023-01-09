Here's how much funding Pakistan managed to secure at Geneva donors' conference

Pakistan received pledges of more than $10 billion on Monday to help the country recover from last year's catastrophic floods and improve its resilience to the ravages of climate change.



The unprecedented monsoon floods submerged huge swathes of the country and killed more than 1,700 people, while over 33 million others suffered its impacts.

The Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which Pakistan presented at an UN-sponsored conference in Geneva, calls for $16.3 billion over the next three years for the initial efforts to rebuild and improve its ability to withstand future climate shocks.

Pakistan said it should be able to cover half the cost but pleaded with the international community to fund the rest —and in the end, pledges exceeded Islamabad’s expectations.

Major pledges made at the conference, co-chaired by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, included $4.2 billion from Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $1.5 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia.

"Commitments totalled more than $9 billion," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said in closing the conference. "Today has truly been a day which gives us great hope."

"The message from the world is clear: the world will stand by those who go through any natural calamities, and will not leave them alone," she said.

Eight million people were displaced, millions of acres of agricultural land were ruined and around two million homes were destroyed, while nine million more people were pushed to the brink of poverty.

"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the conference, which he co-hosted with Pakistan´s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said: "We need to give 33 million people their future back."

Here’s a breakdown of the funding Pakistan manage to secure at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva from Multilateral donors:

Multilateral donor Amount pledged Islamic Development Bank

$4.2 billion

World Bank

$2 billion

Asian Development Bank

$1.5 billion

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

$1 billion



Meanwhile, friendly countries also stepped up to support Pakistan at the moot. Here's a breakdown of the amount pledged by the donors:

Bilateral donor Amount pledged Saudi Arabia

$1 billion

European Union

€500 million

France

$345 million

China

$100 million

United States $100 million

Germany

€88 million

Japan $77 million

United Kingdom £9 million



Thumbnail image of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023 is taken from Reuters.