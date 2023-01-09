Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience

Rooney Mara talked about her experience of working on the Nightmare on Elm Street remake on the Launchleft podcast and shared that she didn't have a great experience working on it and she became more selective about her roles after that, as reported by People.

Rooney said, "A few years before [The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo], I'd done a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which was not a great experience, making it. I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it, but it wasn't the best experience, making it."

She further added, "And I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, if I don't want to act unless I'm doing stuff that I feel like I have to do."

Nightmare on Elm Street remake was released in 2010.