 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Rooney Mara talked about her experience of working on the Nightmare on Elm Street remake on the Launchleft podcast and shared that she didn't have a great experience working on it and she became more selective about her roles after that, as reported by People.

Rooney shared that she has become more selective about choosing roles in her career after she did not have a great experience working on the Nightmare on Elm Street remake.

Rooney said, "A few years before [The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo], I'd done a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which was not a great experience, making it. I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it, but it wasn't the best experience, making it."

She further added, "And I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, if I don't want to act unless I'm doing stuff that I feel like I have to do."

Nightmare on Elm Street remake was released in 2010.

