 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

BTS Jin’s The Astronaut first Korean song to reach100M streams on Spotify
BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach100M streams on Spotify

BTS Jin's song The Astronaut has become fastest Korean Language song to reach 100M streams on Spotify.

The song came out as a gift for fans just before Jin’s military enlistment and it was a massive hit.

Jin at that time also revealed that his solo album will be released once he is finished with his military service. The song was co-written by Jin and Coldplay members.

Famous producers, such as Max Martin and Kygo worked on The Astronaut.

As for the lyrics, reportedly Jin wrote all of the lyrics by himself in just one night and was praised by Chris Martin, who appreciated the finished text very much.

1. Jin The Astronaut - 72 days

2. Jimin ft. Ha Sungwoon With You - 86 days

3. Jungkook ft. Suga Stay Alive - 89 days

4. Nayeon Pop! - 97 days

5. Jennie Solo - 124 days

Jin's debut single has garnered a lot of praises and recognition already. Right now, the artist has multiple nominations at such shows as the Seoul Music Awards, The Fact Music Awards, Hanteo Awards, Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards.

In addition to that, Jin also became the first solo artist to get a 1,000,000 sales certificate for a single album on Circle (Gaon).

The Astronaut also holds the title of the being the first music video in history to chart #1 in the Music Category on YouTube for more than 17 days.

More From Entertainment:

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today
Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out

Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out
Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot

Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot
Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'
Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot
Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’

Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100
Brooklyn Beckham posts rare pre-proposal reel on wife Nicola Peltz birthday

Brooklyn Beckham posts rare pre-proposal reel on wife Nicola Peltz birthday
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed
Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial

Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child