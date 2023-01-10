BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach100M streams on Spotify

BTS Jin's song The Astronaut has become fastest Korean Language song to reach 100M streams on Spotify.

The song came out as a gift for fans just before Jin’s military enlistment and it was a massive hit.

Jin at that time also revealed that his solo album will be released once he is finished with his military service. The song was co-written by Jin and Coldplay members.

Famous producers, such as Max Martin and Kygo worked on The Astronaut.

As for the lyrics, reportedly Jin wrote all of the lyrics by himself in just one night and was praised by Chris Martin, who appreciated the finished text very much.

1. Jin The Astronaut - 72 days

2. Jimin ft. Ha Sungwoon With You - 86 days

3. Jungkook ft. Suga Stay Alive - 89 days

4. Nayeon Pop! - 97 days

5. Jennie Solo - 124 days

Jin's debut single has garnered a lot of praises and recognition already. Right now, the artist has multiple nominations at such shows as the Seoul Music Awards, The Fact Music Awards, Hanteo Awards, Circle (Gaon) Chart Music Awards.

In addition to that, Jin also became the first solo artist to get a 1,000,000 sales certificate for a single album on Circle (Gaon).

The Astronaut also holds the title of the being the first music video in history to chart #1 in the Music Category on YouTube for more than 17 days.