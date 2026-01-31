Pedro Pascal pays homage to 'The Last of Us' co-star Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara also receives emotional tributes from 'Schitt's Creek' co-actors

Pedro Pascal has paid an emotional tribute to Legendary actress Catherine O’Hara, who passed away at the age of 71.

Pascal, who got lucky to share screen with the veteran in hit series The Last of Us, dedicated a heart wrenching note to O’Hara.

Taking it to Instagram, the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor dropped a memorable photo of him with the Schitt’s Creek star from the set of their HBO Max show.

Pedro expressed how it feels to him that there’s less light left in his world after her passing.

He wrote, “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.”

The SCTV star featured in the second season of The Last of Us in which she played Eugene’s wife, Gail Layden.

On January 30, the devastating news about the Home Alone famed actress was shared by her manager.

The news of O’Hara’s passing has sent shockwaves across Hollywood, as many celebrities have come forward to mourn the loss of a great star.

Catherine’s Schitt’s Creek co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy have also paid special tributes on losing an extremely talented star of showbiz.