Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie says her brand is ‘very dramatic’

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry were branded ‘dramatic’ in a shocking take from author Omid Scobie, who is known to be a close aide of the Sussexes.

Days after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare was leaked ahead of its official release, Scobie shared that the release of the memoir could be the last of the couple’s media blitz as their brand has started to lean towards being dramatic.

Talking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, Scobie claimed that the couple could retire from spotlight for the rest of the year and said that “they have to be quite careful right now” given that there is a lot of focus on their private life currently.

“Their brand has been very much about drama and a soap opera that has been played out publicly,” Scobie stated.

Further in the chat, Scobie also said: “When it comes to talking about reconciliation, that is very difficult after the amount that he has shared in this book.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is now available to purchase after its official release today, January 10, 2023.

