Prince Harry ramps up security amid controversial memoir release

Prince Harry is ramping up his security amid the release of his highly controversial memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry is ramping up his security amid the release of his highly controversial memoir Spare, with The Daily Star reporting that he was accompanied by armed guards to shoot a scheduled interview.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was seen in New York to film The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with one paparazzo snapping his security guard with a Glock lockbox, which is used to carry ammunition.

This comes amid heightened risk to Prince Harry’s security after he claimed in his memoir that he had killed 25 Taliban during his time with the British military in Afghanistan; the revelation was slammed by Britain’s top military brass, as well as the Taliban.

Prince Harry’s amped-up security also comes amid his own ongoing security concerns since leaving the UK for the US; his royal protection was taken away, and he also fought a legal battle with the UK Home Office over the same.

As per reports, both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have chosen to hire a special security firm to guard them, called Gavin de Becker and Associates, which costs them around £7,200 per day.