Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Andrew Tate, who appeared in a Romanian court on Tuesday to launch an appeal against his continued detention, has left his fans in shock with his recent posts.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old former kickboxer left his followers in tense as he shared a mysterious tweet about an attack from "The Matrix". 

The American-British influencer appeared indicating as some forces want to harm him as he wrote: "The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea."

He went on writing: "Hard to Kill".

It is still unclear whether the tweet was sent by Andrew Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account. 

Tate, as per several reports, has been using the term "Matrix" to describe the media, politics and big tech corporations that he sees as adversaries to him.

Following his arrest in December, he also tweeted, "The Matrix sent their agents." And after being given a second 30-day term, he added, "The Matrix will only tell you what the Matrix needs you to believe."

The Romanian court has not issued the ruling so far. A verdict from Bucharest’s Court of Appeal is expected to come later Tuesday (today).

