Wednesday Jan 11 2023
King Charles, William ‘don’t recognise’ Prince Harry’s version of events

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

King Charles and Prince William reportedly have no plans of apologising to Prince Harry
King Charles and Prince William reportedly have no plans of apologising to Prince Harry over claims made in his incendiary memoir Spare, as per sources quoted by The Independent.

The Duke of Sussex launched his latest spate of attacks on the Royal Family after his Netflix series with multiple interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, which itself was leaked before its official release date.

Claims ranging from William physically assaulting Harry to Charles joking about not being Harry’s ‘real dad’ made headlines over the past week, but the Royal Family has remained staunchly silent and will continue to do so as per sources close to them.

An insider was quoted saying: “They aren’t going to apologise because they don't recognise Harry’s version of events.”

This comes even as Prince Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

The same royal source also likened Prince Harry’s infamous move from the UK to the US to joining a cult, saying: “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan. It is impossible for him to return in these circumstances.”

