Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Death of Prince William's godfather brings an end to dynasty

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Death of Prince Williams godfather brings an end to dynasty

Greece's former king Constantine II, who died on Tuesday aged 82, was the last member of a century-long dynasty in power when a brutal army dictatorship seized control of the country in 1967.

A descendant of Denmark's royal Gluecksburg family, Constantine ascended the throne in 1964 at the age of 23 during one of the most turbulent periods in modern Greek history.

Greece's former king Constantine II

