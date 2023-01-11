Prince Harry recalls burying his child in 'tiny package' at 'secret place'

 
Prince Harry is opening up about the day he buried his second child into the ground.

Meghan Markle, who lost a baby after the birth of her first son Archie, laid her kid to rest alongside her husband.

In his book titled 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex writes how he dug a hole with his bare hands and set their "tiny package" into the soil below a tree at a "secret place".

Duke also revealed how Meghan started to feel "abdominal pains" ahead of the miscarriage and fell on the floor after bleeding.

He wrote: "When the doctor walked into the room, I didn't hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did."

Both Harry and Meghan "wept" after hearing the news and left the hospital "hopeless."

