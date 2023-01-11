Here's why Zendaya didn't attend Golden Globes 2023 to accept first win

Zendaya won her first ever nomination at the at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, in the category for best actress in a TV drama series, for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, per multiple media outlets.

However, marking a big win for the Dune actress, she was not present at the ceremony to receive her award.

While the show has been on the air since 2019, this marks the first time Zendaya has been nominated for — and won — a Golden Globe. The actress, 26, has also won two Emmys for her role on Euphoria.

At the Golden Globes, she beat out Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) in the category.

The award was presented by Jay Ellis along with Glen Powell. Regarding the actress’ absence at the awards, Ellis explained that Zendaya had a lot of her plate which is why she couldn’t come, via E! News.

“Zendaya couldn't be with us tonight,” Jay explained on stage. "So, we are going to accept this award on her behalf. She's busy, she's working, y'all. It's a good thing."

Soon after the winner was announced, Zendaya took to Instagram to acknowledge her win.

“I'm so sorry I wasn't able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor,” her caption began. “To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible.”



She concluded, “Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight [heart emoji]."”

Zendaya recently wrapped filming on Dune: Part Two, which is due for release in November, and has Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers on tap for summer.