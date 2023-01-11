Prince Harry a ‘wimp’ for attacking people who ‘can’t fight back’

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of behaving ‘cowardly’ and attacking royals who ‘he’s award’ can never fight back.



TalkTV Presenter Richard Tice issued this allegation against the Duke of Sussex.

Tice started by saying, “Harry's allegations against his own family have already caused massive hurt, huge damage to those he claims to love and to his own country.”

“A country he once proudly served and was once willing to put his life on the line for...How's it possible that he's now become such a wimp? He's bleating about stumbling on a dog bone.”

Before concluding Tice also accused Prince Harry of being ‘cowardly’ in his attacks since he knows “that they cannot and will not respond.”