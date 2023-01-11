 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

file footage

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-chief executive officer Stephanie McMahon on Tuesday stepped down from her role, with her father Vince McMahon, the former CEO, being elected executive chairman.

As per Reuters, Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO, the entertainment firm added.

Vince, 77, returned to the board last week and elected himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board, and soon after, his daughter Stephanie announced her resignation in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan," she said.

Vince, who ran the company for four decades, said last week that the only way for WWE to fully capitalize on growing demand for content and live entertainment was for him to return as executive chairman.

The former CEO retired in July last year, as the company's CEO and chairman, following an investigation into his alleged misconduct. Later, WWE said that it found some unrecorded expenses tied to Vince.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'
‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours

‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours
Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career

Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career
Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked
Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'

Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'
Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial
Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’