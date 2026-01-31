Hailey Bieber's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges

Alaia Baldwin's sister all smiles in first appearance after assault charges

Hailey Bieber's sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, appeared to give a smirky smile as she was seen for the first time since being charged in connection with a 2024 assault arrest.

The 33-year-old model looked relaxed and carefree during her public appearance on Thursday, just two days after after prosecutors formally filed misdemeanor charges related to her 2024 arrest in Georgia.

For those unversed, the incident took place on February 24, 2024, at Club Elan, where prosecutors claim Aronow caused harm to several people and resisted leaving the venue.

If convicted, she could face up to a year behind bars.

Aronow, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin cut a causal figure in simple white T-shirt and tie-dye shorts.

In a statement to Daily Mail, Aronow's attorneys Drew Findling and Cris Schneider shared:

'We remain absolutely confident, there will be a positive resolution.'

On Monday, Georgia prosecutors charged her with four misdemeanors, including simple battery, simple assault, battery and criminal trespass.