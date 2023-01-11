 
Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Chris Pratt shared some words of wisdom that he wants the young generation to follow, once again.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in 2018 and he used his speech to outline nine rules to live by.

On January 10, 2023, the actor reshared the video clip of the speech. The star captioned the post, “Throwback to that time MTV honored me with ‘The Generation Award.’ I was given three minutes to impart wisdom to the next generation. Given the chance to do it again I wouldn’t change a thing. Except maybe I wouldn’t try to eat the popcorn backstage.”

The actor used his playful humour to highlight some useful advice and sneaked in some silly and arguably helpful tips in between.

He began with, “Breathe,” alluding to a much more profound meaning. He quickly followed it up with, “If you don’t, you will suffocate.”

Tip number 5 was, “It doesn’t matter what it is. Earn it. A good deed. Reach out to someone in pain. Be of service. It feels good and it’s good for your soul.”

The actor is currently filming his upcoming movie The Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside Millie Bobby Brown. The actor completely changed his look for the movie as he was seen with a handlebar mustache and some stubble, and his hair was a bit longer, almost reaching his shoulders, with a much shaggier look than his typical short hair, via HollywoodLife.

